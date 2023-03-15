John Mulaney's New Netflix Standup Special Gets Premiere Date

John Mulaney has a new Netflix standup special on the way, and we now know when it will premiere. According to The Wrap, the new special — titled John Mulaney: Baby J — will debut on April 25. The new comedy event will be Mulaney's first standup special since Kid Gorgeous, which debuted on Netflix in 2018.

Baby J was filmed at Boston's Symphony Hall in February, with Alex Timbers directing. It also features music from Oscar-winning music legend David Byrne. While few specifics are known about the content of Baby J, The Wrap notes that it follows Mulaney's 2021 return to standup, when he began touring with a set called "From Scratch." It is speculated that he will discuss his sobriety journey — including an intervention from some famous friends — as well as his divorce and subsequent relationship with actress Olivia Munn, which whom he shares a young son.

My new stand up special “Baby J” premieres April 25 only on @netflix. Directed by Alex Timbers. Music by David Byrne. We’re all very excited. pic.twitter.com/xCvcdSxwdN — John Mulaney (@mulaney) March 15, 2023

Munn's pregnancy was first revealed by Mulaney during a 2021 interview he did with Seth Meyers on Late Night. While speaking about his very whirlwind year, the former SNL writer confessed: "In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible, and we're having a baby together."

Mulaney was a guest on Last Night to discuss his recent stint in rehab, which came after Meyers and some other friends staged an intervention for him. "When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention," Mulaney recalled. "That's how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened the door and saw people I went, 'This is probably an intervention.'"

The comedian shared that he's struggled with cocaine addiction, and has gotten clean then fallen "off the wagon" multiple times. "So you were the first person I saw as I walked through the doorway where I knew this was an intervention," Mulaney went on to tell Meyers, then noting the exact moment he realized he'd been tricked into an intervention. "So, 'I'm going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, what's Seth Meyers doing here? F—! F—!'" Mulaney later thanked Meyers for being part of the intervention, saying that it saved his life.