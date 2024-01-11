Jeremy Renner 'Nervous' on Return to 'Mayor of Kingstown' Set After Near-Fatal Accident

Jeremy Renner is "nervous" about his return to the Mayor of Kingstown set, a year after his near-fatal snowplow accident. Taking to Instagram, Renner shared a photo of himself from his Paramount+ series and wrote in the caption, "Day one on set ... nervous today." He then added, "Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans."

Mayor of Kingstown stars Renner as Mike McClusky, the head of a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, a city that survives on its reliance on the local prison business. The series also stars Taylor Handley as Mike's brother Kyle McClusky. The McCluskys hold quite a lot of power in Kingstown, even more than the local government leaders. However, it becomes clear that holding onto his throne is no easy task for Mike, as pressures seem to constantly be testing him. The stellar Mayor of Kingstown cast is rounded out by Laird, Gillen, Dianne Wiest, Derek Webster, Hugh Dillon, Pha'rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Kyle Chandler, and Hamish Allan-Headle.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, at the time, Renner's family shared, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." They added, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Mayor of Kingstown Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here. At this time, it is unclear when Season 3 will premiere.