‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says ‘Goodbye Kayce’ as Main Series Ends

Luke Grimes is saying goodbye to his Yellowstone character. The actor, who plays Kayce Dutton on the western drama, took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 15, to mark the end of the Taylor Sheridan series before it aired its finale.

“End of an era,” Grimes wrote alongside a mournful photo of himself sitting fireside. “Goodbye Kayce. You are a better man than I. To my yellowstone family, thank you for the experience of a lifetime.”

Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce’s wife Monica, also shared her farewell on social media, writing alongside a photo with Grimes, “To share the screen with Luke over these past 7 years was such a dream.”

Prior to the Season 5B premiere, both Grimes and Asbille told me they would both be down to return to another Yellowstone project (possibly Beth and Rip’s new spinoff?) as long as Sheridan was involved. “I think because this is his world, and I don’t think anyone else could really tell the stories of these characters. They were his sort of brainchildren,” Grimes told me at the time. “And so, yeah, if Taylor called and said, ‘I’m writing it,’ then I think we’d both be in.”

Kelly Reilly, who will carry on the story of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, also said goodbye to the original series on social media ahead of the series finale.

“Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years. Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true life long friends,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it,” she continued. “For Taylor Sheridan who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor. Thank you Taylor.” Reilly concluded with a message to the show’s fans, writing, “Thank you the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us. We really cared about making something special for you all….”

Hauser, meanwhile, kept his goodbye short and sweet with a nostalgic photo of himself atop a horse from before Yellowstone even premiered. “What a ride. What a office. See ya on the next,” he wrote.