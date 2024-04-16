Jeremy Renner Gets Candid About His Struggles During Snowplow Accident Recovery

Renner revealed he is still having 'struggle' days as he recovers from his snowplow accident injury.

It's been over a year since Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a tragic snowplow accident, and now the actor is getting candid about the struggles he faced during recovery. Over on his Instagram Stories thread, Renner shared a photo of himself running on a treadmill, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

In the caption, he wrote, "Today was a Struggle Day." Renner added, "Though it's disheartening, It only reminded [me] of my progress."

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow incident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, at the time, Renner's family shared, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

They added, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner has since been recovering and recently returned to work on his Paramount+ series, Mayor of Kingstown.