Jennifer Lopez's Next Netflix Movie Revealed: Watch the 'Atlas' Trailer

Jennifer Lopez's newest Netflix movie has her suiting up for space on a mission to save humanity.

Jennifer Lopez is navigating disaster while on a mission to save humankind in the teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi movie Atlas. The streamer dropped the first trailer for the action-packed film on Wednesday, teasing that the "future of humanity" is in the hands of Lopez's character, Atlas Shepherd.

Shepherd, a "brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence," joins a mission to "capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past," according to an official synopsis from Netflix. "But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

"Fire thrusters now!" Lopez shouts in the dramatic trailer that shows her in a futuristic vessel plummeting toward her possible doom. "Mission control, this is Atlas Shepherd. Do you hear me?"

In addition to Lopez, the cast of Atlas includes Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong. The film is directed by Brad Peyton, best known for his Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-led movies San Andreas and Rampage, and is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite. Producers include Peyton, Lopez, Jeff Fierson, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Lopez's last Netflix film was a smash hit. The 2023 action film The Mother starred the "Let's Get Loud" artist as an assassin coming out of hiding in order to protect her daughter, whom she left earlier in life, from dangerous assailants. The movie rose to No. 8 on the most-watched English-language movies ranking for the streamer, beating out Oscar-nominated film Glass Onion. and Chris Hemsworth's Extraction.

Lopez's other recent acting credits include the romantic adventure film Shotgun Wedding and the romantic comedy-drama Marry Me. She also recently starred in Prime Video's This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, released last month alongside the debut of her ninth studio album, This Is Me...Now, as well as the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which chronicles the making of the aforementioned album and musical film.

Atlas premieres on Netflix on May 24.