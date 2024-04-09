Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 8)
'The Hijacking of Flight 601,' 'Heartbreak High' Season 2 and more hit Netflix this week.
The start of a new weeks means a list of new titles are heading to Netflix's ever-growing streaming library. Now making its way through its April 2024 content list, Netflix is set to bring subscribers 18 new titles this week, and all but three of them are Netflix original series and films.
This week's roster of licensed content includes The Bricklayer, Meekah Season 2, and Strange Way of Life, with the rest of this week's additions being Netflix originals. The original lineup includes everything from Neal Brennan's new comedy special Crazy Good, which promises to serve up plenty of laughs, to the tense new series The Hijacking of Flight 601. Other all-new debuts include Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, Good Times, Midsummer Night, and more. Meanwhile, Heartbreak High, Spirit Rangers, and As the Crow Flies return for new seasons.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Neal Brennan: Crazy Good'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 9
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "In his third Netflix original comedy special, Neal Brennan is feeling pretty great and he's ready to let you know why. True to form, Neals brings his fresh point of view to hilarious topics ranging from crypto and millionaire mindsets, to his ever-evolving views on mental health and relationships."
'The Hijacking of Flight 601'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 10
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "When two armed revolutionaries hijack and threaten to blow up Flight 601 unless the Colombian government releases 50 political prisoners and pays them a hefty ransom in cash. When the political leaders refuse to negotiate, the aggressors start shooting one passenger per hour and force the plane to fly across Latin America. Meanwhile, the Captain and two courageous flight attendants try to outwit the hijackers while negotiating with their local officials. Amid the imminent horror, the crew must fight back to return the hostages back home safely. This is a breathtaking political thriller based on actual events on May 30th, 1973."
'Unlocked: A Jail Experiment'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 10
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series."
'Heartbreak High: Season 2'
Premiere Date: Thursday, April 11
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "All our heroes are back for Term Two at the "lowest ranking school in the district." But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher and a mystery assailant, throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. Yep... It's Term 2 bitches, and it's more chaotic than ever."
'Good Times'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 12
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/8/24
Spirit Rangers: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/10/24
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
What Jennifer Did (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/11/24
As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Bricklayer
Meekah: Season 2
Midsummer Night (NO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/12/24
A Journey (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
Love, Divided (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
Stolen (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp – NETFLIX FAMILY
What's leaving this week?
Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to three titles this week. Following The Nice Guy's departure on Monday, Horrible Bosses 2 is set to exit on Tuesday, with Deliver Us from Evil slated for a Thursday exit. Even more titles are set to exit in the following days.
Leaving 4/15/24
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife
Leaving 4/22/24
The Meg
Train to Busan
Leaving 4/24/24
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
Leaving 4/25/24
Kung Fu Panda 3