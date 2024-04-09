Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 8)

The start of a new weeks means a list of new titles are heading to Netflix's ever-growing streaming library. Now making its way through its April 2024 content list, Netflix is set to bring subscribers 18 new titles this week, and all but three of them are Netflix original series and films.

This week's roster of licensed content includes The Bricklayer, Meekah Season 2, and Strange Way of Life, with the rest of this week's additions being Netflix originals. The original lineup includes everything from Neal Brennan's new comedy special Crazy Good, which promises to serve up plenty of laughs, to the tense new series The Hijacking of Flight 601. Other all-new debuts include Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, Good Times, Midsummer Night, and more. Meanwhile, Heartbreak High, Spirit Rangers, and As the Crow Flies return for new seasons.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!