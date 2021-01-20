Inauguration Day 2021: Jennifer Lopez Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media With 'This Land Is Your Land' Performance

Jennifer Lopez was one of the many A-list celebrities who were in Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and Lopez was one of the stars who performed at the event. She sang "This Land is Your Land," and social media was beyond impressed with her performance.

Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and teased her performance. "It's been such a crazy year for her, so amazing, so many blessings," Rodriguez said, as reported by Toofab. "But to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's [Eve] and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable. And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C. because of the responsibility."

Lopez and Rodriguez endorsed Biden before the election. "For me, it's unifying the nation again. Getting rid of this hate, thinking about my kids walking around in a world where, you know it's OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's OK," Lopez said in a video back in October, as CNN reported. "That to me is really sad because it's not the country I grew up in." Here's a look at social media reacting to Lopez's performance.