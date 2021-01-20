Inauguration Day 2021: Jennifer Lopez Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media With 'This Land Is Your Land' Performance
Jennifer Lopez was one of the many A-list celebrities who were in Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and Lopez was one of the stars who performed at the event. She sang "This Land is Your Land," and social media was beyond impressed with her performance.
Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and teased her performance. "It's been such a crazy year for her, so amazing, so many blessings," Rodriguez said, as reported by Toofab. "But to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's [Eve] and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable. And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C. because of the responsibility."
Lopez and Rodriguez endorsed Biden before the election. "For me, it's unifying the nation again. Getting rid of this hate, thinking about my kids walking around in a world where, you know it's OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's OK," Lopez said in a video back in October, as CNN reported. "That to me is really sad because it's not the country I grew up in." Here's a look at social media reacting to Lopez's performance.
WATCH: Jennifer Lopez performs "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," at the inauguration.https://t.co/WegAJRvMdn pic.twitter.com/GACVPK4t94— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021
Here's a look at Lopez in action. Fans had a lot to say about the performance, and most of it was very positive. One Twitter user wrote: "She was fabulous. It made me cry."
My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU— Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021
In the middle of her performance, Lopez yelled out "Let's Get Loud," which refers to her 1999 single. Based on this tweet, the cat was very surprised to hear Lopez slid that in.
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks. . .Biden is really trying to cover his bases.— Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) January 20, 2021
Along with Lopez, the inauguration event also featured Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks. Diversity was key in the ceremony, which is something Joe Biden stressed while campaigning to be president.
Jennifer Lopez performs "This Land Is Your Land."#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/37UK8hpC1I— The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021
Fans started to cry when watching Lopez said. One Twitter user wrote: "The emotion. I sobbed. It was everything."
Jennifer Lopez out of nowhere: pic.twitter.com/GYKtu8w2J2— T (@richonnesokoye) January 20, 2021
In the middle of the performance, Lopez began to speak Spanish. Along with the "Let's Get Loud," moment, the Spanish part of the performance caught everyone off guard.
Jennifer Lopez is now trending on Twitter worldwide and in the United States for the third time this year, following her performance at the presidential Inauguration.January 20, 2021
Lopez started trending worldwide because of her performance. From the Super Bowl halftime performance last year to now, Lopez continues to be a hot commodity.
Every time Jennifer Lopez is booked for major events pic.twitter.com/dqgWJEmzEg— Film Daze (@filmdaze) January 20, 2021
One Twitter user clearly didn't understand why Lopez was booked to perform at the inauguration event. According to the majority of people on social media, Lopez's performance was a major success, meaning she will likely be booked for more events in the future.