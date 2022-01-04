Jason Statham Movie Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Jason Statham fans will soon have to find a new way to watch Homefront since it is leaving Netflix soon. The 2013 drama is notable for being one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that the Rambo actor did not appear in. Stallone’s script is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. (Stallone and Statham notably appeared on screen together in The Expendables.)

Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the same day as The Bling Ring and a few days after all five Twilight movies leave the platform. Another batch of movies will leave on Jan. 31, including Mystic River, My Girl 2, Cloud Atlas, The General’s Daughter, and Shutter Island. After Homefront leaves Netflix, Statham fans can still buy or rent the movie from online retailers. The movie is also available on Blu-ray and DVD from Universal Studios.

Statham stars in Homefront as Phil Broker, a former DEA agent who tries to escape his past by moving to a backwater town with his daughter Maddy (Izabela Vidovic). Of course, once he gets there, he only finds more trouble when he runs into drug lord Gator Bodine (James Franco). Broker has to save his daughter’s life, forcing him back into a violent life he wanted to avoid. Winona Ryder, Kate Bosworth, Clancy Brown and Frank Grillo also star. Guy Fleder (Runaway Jury) directed the movie.

When Homefront opened in November 2013, it was a moderate success. Although it was met with a mixed critical response, the $22 million movie grossed $51.7 million. It has a 42% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to writing the script, Stallone was involved as a co-producer.

Once Homefront leaves Netflix, there will be only two Statham movies left on the platform, Parker (2013) and Chaos (2005). Statham fans can find The Transporter, The Transporter 2, The Italian Job and War on HBO Max. Statham also has several new movies in the works, including The Expendables 4, The Bee Keeper and Spy 2. He also plays Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise and made an uncredited appearance in this year’s F9.

Earlier this year, Statham starred in Guy Ritchie’s well-received Wrath of Man. It was their first collaboration since Revolver in 2005. Ritchie also directed Statham in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. Wrath of Man is available to rent or buy from Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and other online retailers.