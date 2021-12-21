Netflix Removing Acclaimed Murder Mystery Movie in January

One of the best films set in Boston is leaving Netflix next month. Clint Eastwood‘s acclaimed drama Mystic River will leave the streaming platform on Jan. 31. The 2003 film is one of Eastwood’s best movies from the 21st century and won two of the six Oscars it was nominated for.

Mystic River is based on the novel by Dennis Lehane and was adapted by L.A. Confidential writer Brian Helgeland. It stars Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon as three Irish-American men who were friends growing up, but have since drifted apart. Jimmy (Penn) is an ex-con running a convenience store, Sean (Bacon) is a Massachusetts State Police detective, and Dave (Robbins) is a man still haunted 30 years after he was sexually abused and kidnapped. Their lives are intertwined again when Jimmy’s daughter is murdered and Dave comes home bloodied. Sean investigates the murder, while Jimmy runs his own investigation.

The all-star cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Marcia Gay Harden, and Laura Linney. Eli Wallach also has an uncredited cameo. Mystic River was an instant success for Eastwood, who was nominated for the Best Director Oscar. The movie was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Harden. Penn and Robbins became the first Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor pair to win both Oscars since Ben-Hur in 1959. (The only other film to achieve that was Dallas Buys Club, which saw both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto win at the 2013 Oscars.) Mystic River was also a big box office hit, grossing $156.8 million worldwide.

Although Mystic River is leaving Netflix, it is also available to stream on HBO Max. You can also rent it through most online movie retailers. Warner Bros. also released the movie on Blu-ray and DVD, for those who would like to have it in their home libraries.

There are not too many other Eastwood movies on Netflix. In The Line of Fire and Space Cowboys are still available on the platform. However, many of his other movies are available on HBO Max, including both of his Best Picture Oscar winners, Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. Gran Torino, J. Edgar, Changeling, Jersey Boys and The 15:17 to Paris are also available. Eastwood, now 91, directed himself in Cry Macho earlier this year. By the time you finish reading this, he may have directed another movie.