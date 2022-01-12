John Travolta Throwback Leaving Netflix Very Soon

The General’s Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta, is one of several films leaving Netflix in January. The Paramount Pictures movie explores the impact of a sexual assault case within the U.S. military. Travolta plays Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the assault and murder of a general’s daughter. It was based on Nelson DeMille’s 1992 novel of the same name.

The General’s Daughter will leave Netflix on Jan. 31. The film is also available on Paramount+ and you can rent it from most online movie retailers. Paramount also recently released the film on Blu-ray, so you if you enjoy the film, you can have it in your library without worrying about it leaving streaming platforms. Travolta’s other movies available on Netflix are Hairspray (2007), From Paris With Love (2010), Savages (2012), and In The Valley of Violence (2016). Travolta also stars in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016), which is still available on Netflix.

The General’s Daughter was directed by Simon West as his follow-up to Con Air (1997). The movie’s script is credited to Christopher Berolini and Oscar-winner William Goldman. Travolta’s Paul Brenner is an undercover army investigator trying to break up illegal weapons deals at a base in Georgia. After the daughter of Lt. Gen. Joe Campbell (John Cromwell) dies, Brenner decides to investigate the murder and has to work with someone from his past, Chief Warrant Officer Sarah Sunhill (Madeleine Stowe) to get to the bottom of the case. Timothy Hutton, Leslie Stefanson, Daniel von Bargen, Clarence Williams III, and James Woods also star.

When the movie hit theaters, it gave Travolta another decent-sized hit on his resume by grossing over $149 million worldwide. However, it was not a success with critics. It only has a 22% fresh rating from critics and only a 46% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Roger Ebert gave the film 2.5/5 stars though and praised the cast for their performances. His major critique of the film was the graphic death of the general’s daughter. The film was rated R for a reason.

Travolta’s next movie is Paradise City, which will mark his first collaboration with Bruce Willis since Pulp Fiction. The movie started production earlier this year in Maui, Deadline reported in May. The movie stars Willis as a bounty hunter who wants revenge after the Hawaii-based kingpin played by Travolta killed his father. Praya Lundberg will also star. Corey Large, who has produced several of Willis’ recent movies, is writing with Ed John Drake. Chuck Russell is directing. It is one of 10 projects Willis has in various stages of production.