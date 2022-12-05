Jason Momoa's Big New Movie Is Still in Netflix's Top 10

Jason Momoa is hitting it big with his latest film, Slumberland. The Netflix original movie, which stars the actor as Flip, a con artist who becomes a young girl's companion as she traverses the dreamworld of Slumberland, has enjoyed a multi-week stay on the streaming charts, recently even cementing an impressive viewership number.

Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire). The family-friendly movie centers on Nemo, portrayed by Marlow Barkley, who journeys to a mysterious dreamworld where she hopes to reconnect with her late father. As she journeys through Slumberland, she befriends a renegade character in a plot to get to the Sea of Nightmares and obtain a special pearl that might reunite her with her father. Along with Momoa and Barkley, the movie stars Chris O'Dowd, Kyle Chandler, and Weruche Opia.

The film made its Netflix debut on Friday, Nov. 18, and almost immediately made it into the streaming charts. Fast forward several weeks, and Slumberland is still enjoying time in the rankings. As of Dec. 5, and coming only behind Scrooge: A Christmas Carol and Snack vs. Chef, Slumberland takes the No. 3 spot on Netflix Kids. The film managed to beat out Little Angel, The Bad Guys, The Christmas Chronicles, Sing 2, Cocomelon, The Christmas Chronicles 2, and Christmas at the Mistletoe Farm to make the Top 3. In the U.S. as a whole, Slumberland managed to make it into the Top 10 Movies list, albeit barely. As of Dec. 5, the film ranks as the 10th most popular movie on the platform, falling behind titles like Where the Crawdads Sing, The Noel Diary, Lady Chatterly's Lover, and Troll. Slumberland also ranks among the most popular films in Netflix's markets across the globe, including Canada, France, Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea, according to FlixPatrol data.

The weeks-long stay on the streaming chart has drawn in some massive viewership data for the film. Although Netflix is typically tight-lipped about viewership data, it revealed that Slumberland was watched for more than 45 million hours for the week of Nov. 21 through Nov. 27, making it the No. 1 English movie on Netflix for that time period.

Slumberland is far from the only Momoa-starring film available on Netflix. The streamer is also home to Momoa's credits like Sweet Girl, a fellow Netflix original title, Frontier, and The Bad Batch. All of these titles are currently streaming on Netflix.