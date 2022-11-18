Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 18)

A new weekend is bringing a new roster of titles to Netflix's ever-expanding content catalog. This weekend, the streamer is set to stock eight new titles in the streaming library. All Netflix original series and films, this weekend's list of new additions includes everything from a new season of The Cuphead Show! to Season 6 of Elite and even the fifth season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Cuphead Show!: Part 3' Cuphead and his brother Mugman are returning for a new round of misadventures when The Cuphead Show! returns for its third installment on Friday, Nov. 18. Originally premeiring back in February of this year, and based on the 2017 Canadian video game Cuphead by Studio MDHR, the animated series follows the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious brother Mugman. In Part 3, Cuphead and Mugman dabble in everything from hijinks to heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer as the boys go big to trick the Devil. The series is created by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, who also serve as executive producers, and features a voice cast that includes Tru Valentino, Frank Todaro, Grey Griffin, Joe Hanna, and Wayne Brady, among many others.

'Elite' Season 6 Netflix is returning to Las Encinas this weekend for a new season of its hit Spanish-language teen crime series Elite. The series is set at Las Encinas, a private school where the children of rich Spanish families go, and follows a group of students whose lives are changed when three working-class children have to attend Las Encinas after their own school is destroyed in an earthquake. To make matters more difficult, there is a murder at the school, and it is not clear who committed it. Arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, less than a year after Season 5 dropped, Season 6 will see the beloved group of characters all in search of something – love, revenge, millions of followers – but will they all make it out alive as they strive to reach their goals?

'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 5 Netflix is putting a holiday twist on its mouth-watering baking contest, The Great British Baking Show. On Friday, the fifth installment of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays premieres, bringing back competitors from past seasons to compete to be crowned the Christmas Star Baker. Earning the title will be no easy feat, though, and the bakers will have to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their yuletide baked goods.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 11/18/22

Inside Job: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Reign Supreme – NETFLIX SERIES

Slumberland – NETFLIX FILM

Somebody – NETFLIX SERIES

The Violence Action – NETFLIX FILM

What's leaving this weekend? After suffering a heavy loss throughout the week, Netflix will kick off the weekend with even more departures. On Friday, the streaming library will lose Donald Glover: Weirdo and its complete Goosebumps library, including all four seasons of he popular children's horror show and its specials. Unfortunately, the content catalogue will see even more exits before November ends. Leaving 11/30/22

Bridget Jones's Baby

Clueless

The Color Purple

Hancock

He's Just Not That Into You

Ink Master: Seasons 3-4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10