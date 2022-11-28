Why Farmers Are Upset With Jason Momoa Right Now

The organizers of a farmer's market in Hawaii are upset with Jason Momoa's latest production, Chief of War, which has forced them to stay closed for the first two Saturdays of December. Chief of War began production in Hawaii last week and is a limited series for Apple TV+. Momoa is heavily involved in the historical drama's production as the star, co-creator, and executive producer.

The Kaimu Farmer's Market on Hawaii's big island announced on Oct. 31 that it would be closed on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 10 so Chief of War can be filmed on the property. One fan asked if they could find another location, but the manager said that was not possible. "Do you have about 4 acres for us to rent? Find a space for us. Become part of the solution," the manager replied.

On Monday, the market's manager told TMZ vendors will not be reimbursed for missing out on two important weekends before the holidays. "We have not been in conversation with them at all as they are leasing the property from the property managers just as we lease the property for the Saturday market," the manager explained. They were notified about six weeks ago that the property manager would not allow farmers to use the property on Dec. 3, then was told they could not use the land on Dec. 10 about three weeks later.

"We were not given a choice," the manager said. "It hits us farmer's the worst because we now have no venue to sell eggs, for instance. The chickens keep laying whether we have a market or not." Mamoa's representatives did not comment on the situation.

Chief of War began production in Hawaii just last week, with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) offering a pule (prayer or blessing) on the first day of filming, reports Today. The production also filmed in New Zealand's Bay of Islands in October, the New Zealand Herald reports. Mamoa joined locals for a big welcoming ceremony on the islands, which will stand in for 18th Century Hawaii.

The nine-episode series will center on the unification and colonization of Hawaii during the 18th Century from the perspective of the indigenous people. Mamoa will star as Kaʻiana and he created the series with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett) stars as King Kahekili and Luciane Buchanan plays Kaʻahumanu.

Earlier this month, the Aquaman actor shocked fans when he promoted the series by wearing only a malo (traditional Hawaiian loincloth) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore," he told Kimmel. "I'm in (the malo) every day. I wear it all the time." Apple TV+ has not set a premiere date for Chief of War yet.