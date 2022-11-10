Jason Momoa Strips Down, Bares His Butt in Traditional Hawaiian Malo on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jason Momoa shocked late-night viewers after he stripped down during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. As he arrived on the Nov. 11 show holding a Guinness, the 43-year-old Aquaman actor was wearing purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat with shiny embellishments from his new film, Netflix's Slumberland. He also displayed brand-new body art. During Kimmel's interview, Momoa explained the tattoo is a symbolic representation of his Hawaiian culture and said the tattoo on his head and neck represents protection for his family. He even had it inked traditionally, which was "extremely painful; I definitely met my ancestors."

Explaining his recent Instagram post where he was fishing in a traditional Hawaiian malo, Momoa said, "I'm doing a show. I'm a creator and, writer and, director and producer on this Apple series called Chief of War, and it's all 1780s 1790s Hawaii. That's what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role, and I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white a —." Momoa enjoyed the look so much that he commented, "I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore. I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

"Are you wearing this under your clothes right now?" Kimmel asks. "Of course," he answered. But Momoa soon stood up, taking off his clothes and exposing his bare chest and bottom. While pulling his pants down and up, he bent over, giving Kimmel a clear look at his backside. "Let me tell you, I've never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now," Kimmel joked as Momoa redressed before discussing his involvement in "Be the Match," which connects donors with recipients in need of bone marrow transplants. "I'm really glad you have your clothes on while you're talking about this," Kimmel told him. "Me too!" Momoa replied.

"'Cause you don't want to swap the wrong cheek, you know what I'm saying?" At the premiere of Slumberland that day, Momoa also talked about adopting a pet pig in Hawaii while filming. Concerning his pig's absence from the event, Momoa told Entertainment Tonight, "Oh, he's in Hawaii! He's a wild boar, so I couldn't bring him with me. I think it would've been pretty gnarly though." Slumberland tells the story of a young girl who discovers a secret map to the dream world of Slumberland. To find her late father, she journeys through dreams and evades nightmares with the help of an unusual outlaw (Momoa). Slumberland will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 18.