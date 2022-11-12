Jason Momoa Draws PETA's Attention Over Wild Pig Adoption

PETA wants Jason Momoa to think twice about pork. The Aquaman star recently revealed he's adopting a pig, Manapua. Despite such, he says he's sticking to his diet. But the animal activism organization is not here for the pig as a pet. The company's rep told TMZ they are gifting him with a basket full of treats from the vegan/vegetarian community, which includes fakin' bacon, plant-based jerky, sham ham, and pigless pork rinds. Along with the gift basket is a note that reads: "Pigs are friends, not food."

PETA's rep says the actor loves his new porky friend, so their team's hoping he'll open himself up to leaving pigs off the table and settle for other options. Ingrid Newkirk, PETA's president, says she believes Mamoa is the next James Cromwell. Conwell transitioned to veganism long ago and continues to advocate for the lifestyle.

PETA, which is an acronym for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is an animal rights nonprofit organization based in Norfolk, Virginia, and led by Ingrid Newkirk. The organization reportedly has more than 9 million members globally. It was founded in 1980.

According to its website, the organization is against speciesism and focuses its attention on the four areas in which the largest numbers of animals suffer the most intensely for the longest periods of time: in laboratories, in the food industry, in the clothing trade, and in the entertainment business. They also work to inform the world on the cruel killing of rodents, birds, and other animals who are often considered "pests" as well as cruelty to domesticated animals.

The organization is known for its celebrity partnerships and protest campaigns. Several high-profile celebrities have campaigned for PETA and shown support. Some include Alyssa Milano, Olivia Wilde, and Bethenny Frankel. Ironically, Mamoa's estranged wife Lisa Bonet stuck to a strict vegan diet for years.