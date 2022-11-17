Jason Momoa Strips Down, Bares His Butt Again for Traditional Hawaiian Trip

Jason Momoa loves his Hawaiian malo. He shared more Instagram posts of himself wearing the malo during a Hawaii trip after telling Jimmy Kimmel last week that he has been wearing it daily while gearing up to film his upcoming Apple TV+ show Chief of War. In several photos and videos posted on Nov. 16, Momoa, 43, was wearing the traditional clothes as he led martial artist Gordon King Ryan on a tour around the island and persuaded him to wear similar attire and also get a matching tattoo on his thigh. "Had the pleasure of meeting these two badasses gordon and sonny. @gordonlovesjiujitsu we laughed and drank and they choked us all out😜😜🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾😂😂😂," Momoa wrote in his Instagram caption. "it was amazing. welcome to my ohana."Can't wait to see u again my friends safe travels," he added. "and goodluck world he's gonna stay KING aloha j."

"So my new bro, he's fully Hawaiian now," says Momoa in a video included with the photo carousel. "He got tatted, he's got his malo on, we got him drinking mananalu."He's full local now, look at that," the Aquaman star laughs alongside Ryan while they show off their rear ends to the camera. "Appreciate that view, bro – see how good that view is?" Additionally, Ryan shared the video to his Instagram account with the caption, "Met a crazy local, got a tattoo.."

During Momoa's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov. 11, Kimmel, 55, asked the actor if he now wears the malo all the time. "I'm doing a show. I'm a creator and, writer and, director and producer on this Apple series called Chief of War, and it's all 1780s 1790s Hawaii. "I was just getting ready for the role cause I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white ass," said Momoa about wearing the thong-like garment on a recent fishing trip. "It was a second — you go past, and he just happened to take a little photo." He continued, "I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore. I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

Momoa would then stand up and strip, exposing his malo, bare chest, and bottom. As he pulled his pants down and up, he bent over, letting Kimmel see his backside. "Let me tell you, I've never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now," Kimmel said as Momoa redressed before discussing his involvement in "Be the Match," which connects donors with patients needing bone marrow transplants. "I'm really glad you have your clothes on while you're talking about this," Kimmel told him. "Me too!" Momoa replied.