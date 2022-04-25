Jason Bateman Teases 'Ozark' Series Finale

✖

Ozark fans have been both excited and nervous for the upcoming series finale, and now actor Jason Bateman teased what viewers can expect. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Bateman if the dark and gritty Netflix series could have a "happy" ending in store for his character, Marty Bryd, and Marty's family. Bateman explained that he and series showrunner Chris Mundy had lengthy conversations about how the show would close.

"With the final season, the whole thing was like, 'Well, how are we gonna end it?' Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?" Bateman shared. "And so he said, 'I want it to be a happy ending, but there's got to be a little of a, Well, is it happy for them?'" He also revealed that when the show first debuted, back in 2017, there was no plan for how the story would end. Batman added, "Hopefully the audience will think, 'Ah, they've kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending – but they're limping.'"

During a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mundy explained that he wants the story to have sufficient closure for fans. "Hopefully, the back half will still be fun and exciting," he said, "but also really emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth." Regarding the chances of a spinoff, Mundy said, "It's certainly something that's been floated by various people. Never say never, but right now we want to make sure we land this one as well as we possibly can."

Ozark stars Bateman and Laura Linney as husband and wife who had to move their family from Chicago to Osage Beach, Missouri, after Marty got on the bad side of a Mexican drug cartel. However, the Byrdes don't stay out of trouble for long, as they wind up entangled with local criminals in their new community, as well as staying indebted to the cartel. In addition to Bateman and Linney, other current and past Ozark also stars include Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Jessica Frances Dukes, Felix Solis, Adam Rothenberg, Alfonso Herrera, Joseph Sikora, and Tom Pelphrey. Ozark's final season kicked off on Jan. 21 when Netflix debuted Season 4 Part 1. The first seven episodes ended with some shocking moments and left a lot still out on the table. Ozark Season 4, Part 2 is set to premiere Friday, April 29.