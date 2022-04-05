'Ozark' Fans Fuming After Netflix Possibly Spoils Major Death
Fans eagerly awaiting the final episodes of Netflix's hit crime series Ozark were left angered after the streamer seemingly spoiled a major plot point. Ahead of Ozark Season Season 4, Part 2's upcoming Friday, April 29 premiere date, Netflix on Tuesday, March 29 released a new trailer for Ozark's final season, the two-minute-long clip appearing to reveal "huge spoilers," including a major death.
In the clip (warning: possible spoilers ahead), Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore forged ahead on her plan to get revenge against Wendy and Marty Byrde and the Navarro cartel for the deaths of Darlene Snell and Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore. After learning the identity of the killer, with Jonah telling her it was Javier 'Javi' Elizondro who murdered her cousin, Ruth set her sights on Javi. In the trailer, Ruth could be seen shooting Javi in broad daylight, seemingly killing him.
The moment angered many Ozark fans who were left disgruntled over the fact that Netflix would choose to spoil such a major moment from the final batch of episodes. As the streamer looked to spur more excitement and attention for Ozark's final season, comments flooded in from fans slamming the streamer for the spoiler. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.
New trailer
The end justifies the means.
Ozark Season 4 Part 2 — the final episodes — premieres April 29 pic.twitter.com/AbT2iE3zF0— Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022
"Why did they reveal that spoiler at the beginning I wanted to see how it played out," one fan asked. "Irregardless I can't wait to see the end."
'Abslutely ridiculous'
Why have you spoilt ruth shooting javi? 😭— M. (@emks95) March 29, 2022
"Ozark fans, do not watch the trailer for part 2 of the new season!!" warned another person. "There is a blatant and absolutely ridiculous spoiler in it. FFS!"
Spoiler should have been left out
Nah that’s an insane spoiler to put in a trailer 😭— mmaconscience (@mmaconscience) March 29, 2022
"That ruth pulling the trigger part could have been taken out," wrote one viewer.
Could it be a dream seuence?
OK…I know they didn’t just put a big ass spoiler in this new Ozark trailer, right? This BETTER be a dream sequence or some shit, Netflix.
If you haven’t watched the trailer…don’t.— Myke C-Town Ⓥ (@mykectown) March 29, 2022
"That would be so ducked up if they did," somebody responded to the above comment. "Am I the only one who doesn't watch trailers for things they know they are going to watch?"
Fans want to 'walk in blind' without major spoilers
It’s a fake a out. This show is to good and smart to do that.— Kevin (@KevinOwildin) March 29, 2022
"The more I think about it the more I feel like they shoulda left that out even if it's fake. Just let us walk in blind to that situation altogether," one person replied to the above tweet. "But oh well."
Could it mean something even bigger happens?
I feel like if they can spoil this in a trailer then something even more big is going to happen 😬— Ash 🦂 (@AshleyBC137) March 30, 2022
"Yeah but the fact that it's in it makes you know that there's indeed more insanity yet to be seen," added another.
'Huge spoiler'
Damn, huge spoiler in the trailer— Ricardo (@RicardoLedesma4) March 30, 2022
"I was thinking this but its most likely a dream sequence," suggested somebody else. "Like how the S3 trailer showed Wendy shooting Marty when it turned out to be in Wendy's dream."