'Ozark' Fans Fuming After Netflix Possibly Spoils Major Death

Fans eagerly awaiting the final episodes of Netflix's hit crime series Ozark were left angered after the streamer seemingly spoiled a major plot point. Ahead of Ozark Season Season 4, Part 2's upcoming Friday, April 29 premiere date, Netflix on Tuesday, March 29 released a new trailer for Ozark's final season, the two-minute-long clip appearing to reveal "huge spoilers," including a major death.

In the clip (warning: possible spoilers ahead), Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore forged ahead on her plan to get revenge against Wendy and Marty Byrde and the Navarro cartel for the deaths of Darlene Snell and Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore. After learning the identity of the killer, with Jonah telling her it was Javier 'Javi' Elizondro who murdered her cousin, Ruth set her sights on Javi. In the trailer, Ruth could be seen shooting Javi in broad daylight, seemingly killing him.

The moment angered many Ozark fans who were left disgruntled over the fact that Netflix would choose to spoil such a major moment from the final batch of episodes. As the streamer looked to spur more excitement and attention for Ozark's final season, comments flooded in from fans slamming the streamer for the spoiler. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.