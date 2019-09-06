It: Chapter 2 – Does Pennywise Die?

It: Chapter 2 has finally debuted for terrified audiences around the nation, and with it we now know what happens to Pennywise in the end. In the first film — 2017s It — the children of Derry, Maine are tormented and hunted by Pennywise the Dancing Clown, who is clearly far more than just a demented circus performer. One specific group of kids, the Losers’ Club, figure out where Pennywise’s lair resides, and they set off on a mission to stop him. While successful in their goal, it’s made very clear that Pennywise is not gone, and that he intends to return with a vengeance.

Please Note – Spoilers Below for It: Chapter 2

Videos by PopCulture.com

In It: Chapter 2, the Losers return, all grown up, and once again find themselves tormented by Pennywise. They track him back to the same place they found him before, but this time they discover that they will have to venture further down the rabbit hole than they did before.

In the final showdown between the friends and Pennywise, they group discovers that belittling the murderous clown is a weakness, and cause him to decrease in size. They taunt him until he shrinks down extremely tiny and is incapacitated by his feebleness. Beverly then reaches into his chest and pulls out his heart, and the Losers all place their hands on it and crush it together.

It: Chapter 2 stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adults, but the actors who originated the younger roles in Chapter 1 (Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Chosen Jacobs) appear again, as well.

Additionally, Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, and he again delivers a terrifying performance as the nightmarish clown. Skarsgård has previously spoken about filming the new movie, saying that there were some very big differences between working with the young Losers’ Club actors on the first film and the grown-ups in the new film.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” he shared. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and [director] Andy [Muschietti] and the kids did.”

“They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them,” Skarsgård continued. “It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

It: Chapter 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures