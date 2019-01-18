‘IT: Chapter Two’ Star James McAvoy Admits Pennywise ‘Freaked’ Him out on Set

IT: Chapter Two star James McAvoy recently admitted that Pennywise the Clown “freaked” him out on set.

The actor appeared on Good Morning America and opened up about filming the upcoming horror movie sequel, telling the hosts that co-star Bill Skarsgard delivers a truly terrifying performance as the killer clown.

“He’s amazing. The guy who plays the clown is terrifying,” McAvoy said. As reported by ComicBook.com. “He’s a lovely guy, and yet he really freaked me out.

“I remember standing there with the rest of the cast, all these adults, and we’d all done weird freaky stuff. And we are all looking at each other going, ‘I don’t like being here. I don’t like being an actor today.’ He really did, he really freaked me out. I never liked clowns as a kid.”

McAvoy then went on to explain why he has a fear of clowns, saying, “There’s something tragic about them. Maybe they’ve all run away to join the circus. What are you running away from, Mr. Clown? What have you left behind? Is it like bodies in a trunk?”

IT: Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the first film, with the kids who were terrorized by the blood-thirsty Pennywise having now become adults who are terrified.

McAvoy is joined by Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean as the adult members of the Losers Club, but the young actors who originated the roles in Chapter 1 (Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff) will also appear.

Skarsgard returns to once again play the murderous clown Pennywise, and previously spoke with Collider about how the dynamic has changed from working with the kids to working with the grown-ups.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” the actor said. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and [director] Andy [Muschietti] and the kids did.”

“They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them,” Skarsgard added. “It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

IT: Chapter Two is scheduled to open in theaters on Sept, 6th, 2019.