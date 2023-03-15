Is 'Sex/Life' Canceled? 'Chatter' and Sarah Shahi's New Show Put Its Future Into Question

The future of Netflix's hit series Sex/Life is now in jeopardy as star Sarah Shahi has signed on to star in an ABC drama pilot. Judgment is a legal drama created by former Charmed showrunner Joey Falco and would star Shahi as a former Washington, D.C. lawyer being considered for a Supreme Court seat. The news comes just days after Sex/Life Season 2 was released.

Shahi began discussions with ABC and producers to star in Judgement back in January, while she was finishing up Sex/Life Season 2, reports Deadline. There has been "chatter" that Season 2 might be it for Sex/Life, but creator Stacy Rukeyser has been open to a third season. If Sex/Life is renewed, Shahi could return, but in a smaller capacity since she put Judgement at the top position in her schedule.

Judgment will play out along two timelines. In 2023, Shahi's character Mia Bahari is a young, awkward D.C. attorney caught in a romantic triangle with two feuding brothers. Fifteen years into the future, she is a respected Appears Cout judge being vetted for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. In this timeline, Mia tries to keep her difficult past and darkest secrets from derailing her chances to join the highest court in the country. Paul McGuigan will direct the pilot, with 20th Television as the studio. Falco, Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, and McGuigan are executive producers.

If Judgement goes to series, it will mark Shahi's return to ABC, as she had a major recurring role in The Rookie's first two seasons. Shahi's other television credits include USA Network's Fairly Legal and CBS' Person of Interest. On the film side, she recently starred in Black Adam opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Sex/Life is inspired by BB Easton's novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men. Shahi plays Billie Mann Connelly, a suburban mother going through a midlife crisis and yearning for her past life with ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos). The series also stars Mike Vogel, Margaret Odette, Cleo Anthony, and Darius Homayoun. In a recent interview with Variety, Rukeyser said the Season 2 finale was not conceived as a series finale.

"It's definitely not intended to be a series finale. I believe there are always more stories to tell with these characters," Rukeyser said, adding that a new season could be about Brad and Billie's blended family. "We'd also be back to that prime question from Season 1, which is, can you have sex and life all at the same time, especially as a new mom," she added.