New Netflix Series Already Renewed for Season 2 After Drawing 67 Million Households

Netflix’s hit series Sex/Life is staying active, indeed, after the streaming service renewed the show for a Season 2. The streamer also revealed that the first season of the drama was watched by 67 million households in the first four weeks since its May 25 release. That 67 million household statistic is the third-largest audience for an original Netflix series. It sits behind only the first seasons of Bridgerton and The Witcher.

Set to return for Season 2 are Sex/Life series regulars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette. Production will resume in Toronto, Canada, where Season 1 was also filmed. Sex/Life was inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. Series creator Stacy Rukeyser serves as showrunner and an executive producer.

“Sex/Life is a dream come true,” Rukeyser said, as reported by Deadline. “To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

The series follows a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past that shines a new light on female identity and desire. Before Billie Connelly (Shahi) was a stay-at-home wife and mom married to Cooper (Vogel), she was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Odette). Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids in Connecticut, Billie starts fantasizing about her passionate exploits with her ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos). Before long, her husband finds her journal, which forces her to decide if the turn of events will start a sexual revolution in her marriage.

One particular scene from Sex/Life became a fixture on TikTok, with the “Sex/Life Challenge” taking over users’ For You Pages. In the challenge, people blind react to episode 3 at the 19:50 mark where Cooper is spying on Brad at the gym and follows him into the locker room shower, where he gets an eyeful of full-frontal nudity.

Demos opened up about that moment to Entertainment Weekly, saying he was “OK” with the full-frontal nudity because he knew from the script what he was “getting [himself] into from the start.” The Australian actor explained, “So I don’t think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute. That doesn’t mean you can’t have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have – and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer.”

There is no official release date for Sex/Life Season 2, though Netflix confirmed it is “coming soon.”