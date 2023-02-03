Netflix Releases Steamy 'Sex/Life' Season 2 Trailer

Netflix has released a steamy trailer for Sex/Life Season 2 that will certainly pique fans' interest. In the trailer, we hear Sarah Shahi's Billie Connelly narrate a montage of sensual moments that await in the new episodes. "Not everyone has it: The desire to wake up, stop sleepwalking through our lives," she says, "to stop trying to do the right thing while denying our truth, but those of us who do, we tread in dangerous waters." Concluding a collage of intimate rendezvous', Bille says, "Once you wake up, once you get even just a tiny taste, there's no going back."

"Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire," reads a synopsis of the series. "Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn't always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over.

"But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here," the official Netflix synopsis adds, "and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie's past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?" Sex/Life Season 2 is set to debut on March 2, on Netflix.

Sex/Life was created by Stacy Rukeyser and, notably, exclusively utilizes female directors to better capture the world the way it's seen through the eyes of women. This is something that Shahi says attracted to the project initially. "Well, to be totally honest with you, I was a bit scared and a bit turned on at the same time," she previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was a very risqué project in a lot of ways. Emotionally, I was going to have to go to some pretty raw, vulnerable places that I hadn't had the opportunity to do onscreen before, and physically, it was a very revealing side of myself." She went on to say, "A lot of times, when you have female sexuality onscreen, it's portrayed through the male POV, but this time, we really put it on its head by portraying everything through the female gaze. So I thought that was just something that was so important to be a part of."