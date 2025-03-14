Is Jason Sudeikis Returning for Season 4 of ‘Ted Lasso’?

Ted Lasso is officially coming back for Season 4 at Apple TV+, but will Jason Sudeikis return to Richmond to reprise his role as the manager of the fictional AFC Richmond soccer club?

The Emmy-winning dramedy’s renewal was announced Friday, more than two years after Season 3 ended, with Apple TV+ confirming that Sudeikis will be back in reprise his award-winning role as the celebrated Coach Ted Lasso in the upcoming season.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” the actor, who also executive produces, said in a statement, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

While the beloved coach will be back on screens sometime soon, it’s unclear where Season 4 will find him. Speaking on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast Friday, Sudeikis teased that “Ted’s coaching a women’s team” in the upcoming fourth season, something that was teased in the Season 3 finale when Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones suggested to Hannah Waddingham’s character, Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, that the club start a women’s team.

It’s also uncertain if Sudeikis’ character will be staying put in London or if he will head across the pond. When asked if Ted is “coming back to the states,” the actor told the Kelce brothers mum, only stating, “That’s too many questions.”

Plot details for the upcoming season are being kept under wraps after Season 3 neatly tied up loose ends. The Season 4 cast, aside from Sudeikis, also hasn’t been announced. Season 3 also starred Temple, Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Gus Turner, Andrea Anders, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Toheeb Jimoh, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernández, Billy Harris, Stephen Manas and Annette Badland, among others.

It was reported in August that Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, had picked up options for Waddingham, Goldstein, and Swift, who respectively play Rebecca, Roy, and Leslie. Deadline, citing sources, reported Friday that Temple is also currently in negotiations to return in Season 4.

According to Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Season 4 is currently in the process of being written. Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein will return as executive producers, with Goldstein also serving as co-writer. Jack Burditt, meanwhile, is joining the series as an executive producer.

Ted Lasso originally debuted in 2020, with the Season 3 airing in 2022. The series, originating from a character Sudeikis first introduced to promote NBC Sports’ coverage of the England Premier League in 2013, has been a massive hit, earning 61 Emmy Awards nominations and winning 13, including in the best comedy series category.