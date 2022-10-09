'Inside Amy Schumer' Season 5 Trailer Revealed Ahead of Revival

Inside Amy Schumer is coming back from hiatus, and it's rolling out fast. This week, Paramount+ released a trailer for Season 5 of the sketch comedy show, promising a premiere date of Oct. 20. The series has been on an indefinite break since 2016.

Inside Amy Schumer aired four seasons on Comedy Central, and like many shows of its kind it was not canceled or concluded. Some fans had begun to doubt that Schumer would come back to the project, but she proved them wrong on Thursday. In the new trailer, the comedian starts out by saying: "Whatever kind of experience you are looking for, you can find it here." From there, we get to see hints at some of the new sketches coming up and the new roles that Schumer will fill.

Title cards in the trailer tease Schumer as "a mother, advocate, patriot, artist, astronaut, gardener, dancer, sleuth, bachelorette, professional, yeller, contractor, dog lover, patient, tree" and, finally, a "farter." It looks like the show won't shy away from politics, as Schumer has become outspoken in recent years, but it won't consume the entire series either.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Inside Amy Schumer will consist of five new episodes. They will air once per week starting on Thursday, Oct. 20. Much of the original staff is back in place behind the camera as well.

Schumer previously told THR that she had left her sketch show on hiatus primarily because President Donald Trump was elected. She said she felt "totally depressed and without anything helpful to say" at the time. However, Comedy Central had already ordered a fifth season of the show, and the networks head at the time, Kent Alterman, said that he wasn't in a rush to get the installment made.

"We told her, 'any time you want to come back, we're here,'" Alterman told THR. Now, Schumer told the network that it was Paramount+ who reached out to her about reviving the series. She said that she felt ready at last, but also joked that the anxiety that led to the hiatus had not improved much.

"Now, of course, Trump's probably going to be back and we're losing our rights, but I feel like I need it. Because I have these very specific things that I want to express and also [I want to] make something funny," she said.

Inside Amy Schumer is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 5 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 20 and airs weekly.