Amy Schumer Reveals Another Cut Oscars Joke in Netflix Video After COVID-19 Diagnosis Announcement

Amy Schumer is sharing yet another one of her jokes that didn't quite make the Oscars this year – and it's more than a little racy. On the heels of the comedian's COVID-19 diagnosis, Netflix released a clip from her set at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival the night before, in which she revealed another of her jokes that was rejected from the 2022 Academy Awards, which she hosted back in March.

"So my husband was going down on me, or as he calls it, Squid Game," Schumer began. "So he's in my Nightmare Alley, my House of Gucci, and I say C'mon C'mon. He goes tick tick...BOOM! I say get off my Dune, that's how our son was born." She added: "Can you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?"

Schumer has been sharing plenty of jokes that didn't quite make the cut when she hosted this year's Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, including bits about James Franco and Joe Rogan, as well as a controversial joke about Alec Baldwin and the on-set Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Don't Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," Schumer previously said.

The Life & Beth star announced Saturday in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "I am sad to say I have to cancel my show in L.A. tonight. I am the first woman to ever get COVID," Schumer joked at the time. "I tested positive for COVID-19 about an hour ago, so yeah, please, I don't know ... but at least my hair looks good."

Schumer, who shares 3-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, added later that she's feeling "lonely and bored [because] I'm away from my family," but added that being apart could be "great, because they won't get it I hope." The comic's positive test came just days after she joked about having not gotten COVID yet while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I'm kinda smug about it. I haven't had it yet. He's looking out," she quipped, pointing up at the sky.