King of the Hill is finally making a comeback.

15 years after the Fox series’ cancellation, the animated sitcom is setting a long-awaited revival this summer.

According to The A.V. Club, Season 14 of King of the Hill will premiere this summer on Hulu. The series initially aired for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009. In celebration of the new episodes, the voice cast and creative team will be reuniting at ATX TV Festival in Austin on Friday, May 30. As of now, a premiere date for Season 14 has yet to be announced, but it’s possible that announcement will be made during the ATX TV Festival panel.

Earlier this month, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich told Variety, “I think people are going to love the new King of the Hill. It is so perfect for our times without trying too hard. You see Hank Hill in a whole new way.” It was announced in 2023 that a King of the Hill reboot was in the making, with Hulu picking it up, and it’s been years in the making.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, voice cast included Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Brittany Murphy, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Toby Huss, Ashley Gardner, Jonathan Joss, Lauren Tom, Breckin Meyer, and Tom Petty. The series centers on the Hill family, who live in the fictional city of Arlen, Texas, as well as their neighbors, co-workers, relatives, classmates, and friends. It was initially Fox’s longest-running series and brought in a strong cult following.

The original voice cast, consisting of Judge, Najimy, Root, Adlon, and Tom, will all be returning to King of the Hill. “We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” Craig Erwich said in a statement via Deadline in 2023. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.” Hardwick, who passed away in August 2023, was set to return as Dale Gribble.

More information on the highly-anticipated new season of King of the Hill will likely be announced in the coming weeks. But after 15 years, fans will finally be getting new episodes this summer, only on Hulu.