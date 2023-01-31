'King of the Hill' Reboot in the Works

Hulu ordered a revival of King of the Hill, with most of the original series creative team and actors returning. Series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels will be involved, with new showrunner Saladin Patterson guiding the series. King of the Hill ran on Fox from 1997 to 2009, with over 250 episodes produced. It is considered one of the greatest animated sitcoms in television history and won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 1999.

Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom will return to reprise their voice roles. 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis will be executive producers. The project has been in the works since 2017 when Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast at a 20th-anniversary celebration during San Francisco Sketchfest. Daniels and Judge also mentioned reviving the show in March 2022 when they formed Bandera Entertainment.

King of the Hill is set in the fictional Texas town of Arlen, where Hank Hill (Judge) lives with his wife Peggy (Najimy), and their son, Bobby (Adlon). Hank's friends include conspiracy theorist Dale (Hardwick), military barber Bill (Root), and the inarticulate Boomhauer (also Judge). Peggy's friends include Minh (Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), while Bobby is friends with Connie (also Tom). The entire original series is streaming on Hulu, which is also developing a Futurama revival.

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago," Craig Erwich, president at ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement. "This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we're so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."

"Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol' Greg, talking about 'O.G.' and then that Mike Judge ... Inspirations, man ... the original show, dang ol' classic ... Got my kids, man, walking around talking about 'That's my purse! I don't know you!' Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot 'Feel so Good' is a great song, I don't care what no-dang-body says," Patterson added.

While Hulu is working on a new King of the Hill, the streamer started the week off by canceling a show about reboots. Reboot, the new showbiz comedy by Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan, was canceled after just one season. The series was about the cast of an early 2000s sitcom getting together for a revival of their show ordered by Hulu. The streamer is also home to the hit comedies Only Muders in the Building, How I Met Your Father, and Life & Beth.