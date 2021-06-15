'iCarly' Reboot Won't Shy Away From 'Sexual Situations,' Jerry Trainor Says

✖

While Disney+ wasn't ready for a grown-up Lizzie McGuire, Paramount+ is more than willing to let iCarly grow up, star Jerry Trainor said. In a new interview with Page Six, Trainor said there will be "sexual situations" on the revival. Nathan Kress agreed, noting the new show is an "adult show" that is "not specifically for kids."

Trainor, who will reprise his role as Spencer Shay, first jokingly compared the new series to Andrew Dice Clay's comedy before noting it is not going to be that explicit. "No, [but] we’re going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It’s not going to be super-raw... but yeah, there’s going to be sexual situations," he told Page Six. "And you know, I say ‘damn it’ in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we’re grown-ups."

Kress said it was "exciting" for the cast to play their characters from the hit Nickelodeon series as adults, not young characters who never grew up. "...That’s been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way," the actor, who plays Freddie Benson, said.

The new iCarly series will also star Miranda Cosgrove as Carly. The original series ran from 2007 to 2012 and followed Carly and her friends after she creates a hit web show. Laci Mosley (A Black Lady Sketch Show) joined the series as Carly's new friend Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett plays Millicent. Jeanette McCurdy, who played Carly's friend Sam, chose not to return for the revival. The new series debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday. Three episodes will be released, with the remaining 10 released once a week.

McMurdy's feelings on acting in a Nickelodeon show soured, but Trainor was more than excited to be back. “I feel young. I feel ageless,” he told Page Six. “I feel like I am stepping back into comfy shoes. I love multi-cam. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

The new show will include at least one big guest star. During a reunion interview Paramount+ released last week, Cosgrove let it slip that Harry Styles will appear in an episode. This will be the second time Styles has appeared in iCarly, since the Season 5 episode "iGo One Direction" featured the entire band on the show. Before the premiere airs, you can watch that episode and the rest of the entire original iCarly series on Paramount+.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.