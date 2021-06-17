'iCarly' Fans Emotional After Reboot Mentions Sam Right off the Bat

Thursday's iCarly reboot premiere left some fans more than just a little emotional when the show didn't hesitate to mention Jenette McCurdy's fan-favorite character Sam Puckett. Prior to the Thursday, June 17 Paramount+ premiere, McCurdy confirmed she would not be reprising her role of Sam, the character she portrayed throughout the show’s original run and also in her own spin-off, Sam & Cat. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Paramount+'s iCarly reboot premiere, "iStart Over."

Dropping the first three episodes of the revival on Thursday, the series was quick to address Sam's absence in the premiere episode. With the series now following the cast – Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress – a decade after the original iCarly finale, Cosgrove's Carly was feeling nostalgic for her favorite pastime: her Internet show. Speaking with Ness' Freddie, Carly revealed she just wants "to make things again," and while she doesn't "need a partner, I need Sam." It was then revealed that Sam had joined The Obliterators, a biker gang.

Although fans had been prepared for McCurd'’s absence in the revival, they had not been prepared for the wave of emotions Sam's mention would bring. As viewers tuned into the scene, many flocked to social media to react in tears. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.