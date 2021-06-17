'iCarly' Fans Emotional After Reboot Mentions Sam Right off the Bat

By Allison Schonter

Thursday's iCarly reboot premiere left some fans more than just a little emotional when the show didn't hesitate to mention Jenette McCurdy's fan-favorite character Sam Puckett. Prior to the Thursday, June 17 Paramount+ premiere, McCurdy confirmed she would not be reprising her role of Sam, the character she portrayed throughout the show’s original run and also in her own spin-off, Sam & Cat. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Paramount+'s iCarly reboot premiere, "iStart Over."

Dropping the first three episodes of the revival on Thursday, the series was quick to address Sam's absence in the premiere episode. With the series now following the cast – Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress – a decade after the original iCarly finale, Cosgrove's Carly was feeling nostalgic for her favorite pastime: her Internet show. Speaking with Ness' Freddie, Carly revealed she just wants "to make things again," and while she doesn't "need a partner, I need Sam." It was then revealed that Sam had joined The Obliterators, a biker gang.

Although fans had been prepared for McCurd'’s absence in the revival, they had not been prepared for the wave of emotions Sam's mention would bring. As viewers tuned into the scene, many flocked to social media to react in tears. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.

"I'm sorry but this is LITERALLY the perfect explanation ( show lore ) and she's following her dreams," one fan wrote in response to the scene. "As if she would babysit for 10 years."

"Freddie: 'you dont need a partner to do that' Carly: 'i dont need a partner, i need Sam,'" one fan quoted the scene, adding, "...AND IM CRYING."

"It'll never be the same without Sam. But I'm so happy and proud of Jennette and that’s all that’s right," tweeted another viewer.

"Aw he way they mentioned sam i think is a good tribute to her and gave me closure as well about her well being, her being in a bike gang is definitely on brand," shared somebody else.

"Now we need a Sons of Anarchy sequel series where it's just Sam Puckett beating up the entire main cast by herself," joked one viewer.

"After watching the New [iCarly] on [Paramount+] it's pretty cool with a New story line that a lot of us in our 20s and 30s can relate to today," tweeted another person. "But boy do I miss [Jenette McCurdy] it's just not the same without the character Sam."

The first three episodes of the iCarly reboot are now available for streaming on Paramount+. You can sign up for a free trial by clicking here. New episodes of the show will drop weekly on Thursdays.

