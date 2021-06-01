'iCarly' Reboot Trailer Reveals Some Big Changes

✖

The much-anticipated iCarly reboot is making its return to Paramount+ on June 17, and while Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) are reuniting for a dose of nostalgia to revive Carly's old web show, the first extended look at the series reveals some major changes in the wacky world.

The shenanigans may look the same, but it's clear things have changed in Carly's world since we last saw the gang, including that Spencer is very rich. We also get some insight into Freddy's life, including that he now has a step-daughter named Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) and he's in "no place to date." It's not clear if that means Freddy is single, but it does leave a few questions as to where Millicent's mother is in the picture.

The biggest difference, however, is Sam's absence. The original series' rambunctious character played by Jennette McCurdy will not make an appearance in the reboot, as McCurdy has been clear she's retired from acting, but it's not clear how the show will account for her not showing up. Playing Carly's best friend Harper in the reboot is Laci Mosley, who we get a brief glimpse of in the trailer.

McCurdy opened up about how she decided to step back from acting in a March 2021 episode of her podcast Empty Inside, revealing she didn't exactly get into acting because she had a love for the craft. "I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it," she revealed. "My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn't have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success."

The actress, now 28, shared that "always, always, always, acting was difficult" for her, especially dealing with anxiety during the audition process. When her mom passed away in 2013, it was a "difficult journey" for McCurdy to find her own path, especially considering her complicated feelings about her past roles. "My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past," she admitted. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed." iCarly returns on June 17 on Paramount+, which can be subscribed to with a free trial here.

