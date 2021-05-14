'iCarly' Reboot Gets Premiere Date on Paramount+

✖

iCarly is coming to Paramount+ very soon. It was recently announced that the series, which originally aired on Nickelodeon, will premiere on Paramount+(which can be subscribed to with free trial here) on June 17. The announcement was made while the cast was celebrating Miranda Cosgrove's birthday.

Cosgrove starred in the original series and returns to reprise her role as Carly Shay. The 13-episode season will pick up nearly 10 years after the series on Nickelodeon ended. Original stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress return to reprise their respective roles as Spencer Shay and Freddie Benson, and two new cast members have been added Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie's stepdaughter.

The original iCarly series ran from 2007-2012 with 97 episodes. It followed a group of friends creating a webcast while dealing with everyday problems and adventures. Two original cast members - Jennette McCurdy and Noah Munck are not part of the reboot. iCarly was very popular among audiences of all ages and won multiple awards while being nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards.

"We really tried to make this show, along with the showrunner Ali [Schouten], as much for the fans of the original as possible, because it's not really a kid show anymore," Cosgrove said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It's mainly made for the people who watched when they were little, they're now more in their 20s.

"We're getting to explore different things with [what] the characters go through that we would never have been able to do before, that's a lot more like stuff that's happened in our real lives and things that people in their 20s and 30s go through," she adds. "It's just been a fun reunion getting to see everybody, and I'm really excited for people to see it."

Before Cosgrove, 28, starred in iCarly, she gained prominence as Megan Parker on the Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh (2004-2007). She has also voiced roles a various films, including the Despicable Me franchise and A Mouse Tale. Cosgrove recently starred in the film North Hollywood with Vince Vaughn. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.