'iCarly' Will Finally Answer the Carly, Freddie Romance Question in Season 3 (Exclusive)

iCarly fans are finally getting an answer when it comes to Carly and Freddie's true feelings for one another. Before iCarly returns for Season 3 with its first two episodes on June 1, the cast of the Paramount+ reboot opened up to PopCulture.com about the future of "Creddie" after that cliffhanger ending in Season 2.

Longtime friends Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) were called out in the Season 2 finale as being "clearly in love with each other" by Freddie's girlfriend Pearl (Mia Serafino), which is something Kress said his and Cosgrove's characters will have to answer for in Season 3. "Basically, there's just no getting around it anymore," he told PopCulture. "We have to answer that question, 'Will they or won't they?' And that is what this whole season is about."

Finally getting down to the bottom of Carly and Freddie's feelings for one another has been a long time coming, and Kress teased that the way the show handles it "should be very satisfactory for the fans." It's then that Jerry Trainor, who plays Carly's older brother Spencer, joked, "Satisfactory. That's what we're going for," as Laci Mosley, who plays Harper, added, "We're going for pass instead of fail." Kress then clarified, "Satisfactory in the best possible sense!" Seeing Freddie and Carly finally confront their feelings was satisfactory for the cast as well. Mosley teased, "You get to feel like you're watching two people that you've seen so much chemistry with, but you're behind a bush, like, 'Come on, do it!' So we'll see if they do."

There's more to come this season than a possible romance. Trainor revealed that fans will learn a "shocking revelation" about Spencer having to do with "how he spent his time between the original series and the new series." He hinted, "It's going to be weird. If you thought Spencer was weird, he's weirder." Mosley chimed in, "[It's] something shocking even for Spencer."

Mosley's Harper will also be revisiting the past as her reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome. "We love to see friendship and we love to see enemyship as well," the actress teased. "So we're going to have some fun storylines with that. Maybe there'll be some romance for Harper, we don't know yet. But I'm really excited to show my roots as Harper because you're going to see more of her rich life, the stuff that she jokes about. You're going to see more of those players kind of come to life." Season 3 of iCarly premieres on Thursday, June 1 on Paramount+.