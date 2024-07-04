Hulu's Top 5 Movies for July 4th Revealed
Will Smith's 'Independence Day' is not No. 1.
It's Independence Day in the U.S., so plenty of people are enjoying their day off work with a movie or two on Hulu. Coincidentally, the streaming service features the Will Smith sci-fi blockbuster Independence Day in its top 5, but it surprisingly was left out of the top spot.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Bad Boys for Life'
Official Synopsis: "The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life."
4. 'Tammy'
Official Synopsis: "After getting fired and finding out her husband is cheating, Tammy hits the road with her profane, alcoholic grandmother."
3. 'Somewhere Quiet'
Official Synopsis: "After escaping a brutal kidnapping, a woman retreats with her husband to his Cape Cod family compound. Experiencing eerie nightmares and haunting visions, her sense of reality further deteriorates, fracturing their already damaged relationship."
2. 'Independence Day'
Official Synopsis: "When extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race, it's up to a handful of survivors – armed only with inferior technology, wits and courage – to stop them."
1. 'Red Right Hand'
Official Synopsis: "Cash is trying to live a quiet, honest life in a small Appalachian town. When a vicious crime boss forces him back into her services, he soon learns he's capable of anything -- even killing -- to protect his family and his home."
