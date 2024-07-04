Hulu's Top 5 Movies for July 4th Revealed

It's Independence Day in the U.S., so plenty of people are enjoying their day off work with a movie or two on Hulu. Coincidentally, the streaming service features the Will Smith sci-fi blockbuster Independence Day in its top 5, but it surprisingly was left out of the top spot. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.)

Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)