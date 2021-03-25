How to Avoid the Disney+ Price Increase Coming This Friday

✖

Disney+ subscribers, there are some changes coming your way when it comes to the price of your subscription. In early March, Disney+ notified their subscribers that the price would be increasing for their monthly and annual memberships on March 26. Of course, this means that if you subscribe to the service before Friday, you would be able to do so with the current (lower) price point still in play. So, in case you want to avoid that price increase, you may want to think about subscribing to Disney+, which you can do via our link here, sometime soon.

The current monthly subscription price for Disney+ is $6.99. But, come Friday, March 26, that price will increase to $7.99 per month. Additionally, the Disney+ bundle, which also includes subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN+, will increase from $12.99 per month to $13.99. The update about Disney+'s price hike comes after the service announced that they would launch a new entertainment brand for adults, Star, in non-U.S. markets, according to Business Insider. That announcement came alongside an update about pricing in those regions, as the company is reportedly increasing subscription fees by about 33% in those non-U.S. markets. It's unclear if this price increase is tied to the additional content that will be on the Star platform.

Star first launched on Feb. 23 in Europe, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The app will launch later this year in Eastern Europe, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea. Star is the sixth title in the Disney+ app. When it comes to Star, there is a bevy of content that will be making its way over to the app. It will reportedly offer content that is updated weekly from studios such as Disney Television Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Touchstone. In addition to providing a home for existing content, Star will also offer over 35 first-run series that will premiere by the end of 2021. The company noted in their Disney Plus Star factsheet that it will deliver around 50 local originals every year by 2024.

Unlike the traditional Disney+ catalog, which focuses on family-friendly content, Star will include a wide range of content aimed towards adults. This content includes R-rated films, TV shows on FX, and any other type of content that you would not traditionally find on Disney+. Some of the titles that you can find on Star are Family Guy, Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother and Deadpool 2 among many others.

