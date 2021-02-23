Disney+ Star Official Launch Has Viewers Weighing in on New Movie and TV Collection
Disney+ Star has officially launched, bringing dozens of new titles to the streaming platform and generating plenty of conversation on social media. The new sub-channel launched Tuesday on the service in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Europe. In Singapore, meanwhile, Disney+ with Star also launched Tuesday, making it the first market where Disney+ has launched with the new Star offering.
Unlike the general Disney+ streaming catalogue, which is catered towards family-friendly content, Star offers a wider range of content that otherwise wouldn’t be available on the platform. That "grownup" content includes more mature R-rated films, TV shows from FX, and other titles that don’t fit under the family-friendly label. Some titles includes Family Guy, How I Met Your Mother, Grey's Anatomy, Deadpool 2, and numerous others.
A PSA (Parent Service Announcement) from Stewie Griffin: #DisneyPlusStar is streaming tomorrow in select international countries with parental controls. Titles vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/moXIjEmGkV— Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 23, 2021
As the new sub-channel debuted, many subscribers took to social media to react to the new content available to stream, with many subscribers in the U.S. lamenting over the fact that Star is not launching in the U.S., where such titles are available for streaming on other services. Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Disney+ Star.
On launch day, Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company, celebrated the debut of Star. In a statement, Campbell said "Disney+ has touched the lives of nearly a hundred million people around the globe by providing a home for exceptional storytelling from the beloved brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and today's launch of the Star-branded international general entertainment offering marks an exciting expansion for the service."
Campbell went on to note that with the launch of Star, Disney is "building even more value for consumers by adding an incredible array of high-quality movies and series for families, older teens, and adults, fueled by the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and our creative studios."
Disney+ Star is similar in usage to other "channels" on the Disney+ streaming platform, The Verge explains. Currently, those channels including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic, which helps divide content. Under the Star "channel," users will find thousands of hours of more mature content, with titles from other Disney-owned brands such as Hulu, FX, Freeform, ABC Signature, 20th Television, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and Touchstone Pictures.
Star includes plenty of fan-favorite titles, including TV shows. Such TV shows include Grey's Anatomy, 24, The X-Files, Lost, and Family Guy, as well as FX;s Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning series Atlanta. Other series include black-ish, Scandal, and Dollface.
In already in love with @disneyplusUK's Star Channel It is amazing— Dannygreasemoviealt #BLC5 (@Dannygreasemov1) February 23, 2021
I'm currently binging family guy
Star also hosts a wide range of movies, such as award winners like The Favourite and The Grand Budapest Hotel. It also includes plenty of classics, including Pretty Woman, Die Hard 2, The Devil Wears Prada, and Moulin Rouge.
It's going to take my brain a while to adjust to opening Disney+ and seeing Mary Poppins sitting next to The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. #DisneyPlusStar pic.twitter.com/pqEgc9i9tX— Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) February 23, 2021
Star will also be home to Star Originals, rand-new originals from Disney Television Studios. According to a press release, more than 35 first-run series are set to premiere by the end of the first year, with titles varying by region. Titles streaming at launch currently include David E. Kelley-created drama Big Sky, the Love, Simon spinoff series Love, Victor, and adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites.
My American ass having to subscribe to 2 streaming services while watching everyone else enjoy #DisneyPlusStar pic.twitter.com/i115CARwjw— Chibueze Anakor (@ChibuezeAnakor) February 23, 2021
As noted, Star is not available in the U.S. It is largely believed that the new sub-channel will not be available in the U.S. due to the fact that Americans have access to this content through other streaming services, such as Hulu.