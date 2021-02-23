Disney+ Star Official Launch Has Viewers Weighing in on New Movie and TV Collection

Disney+ Star has officially launched, bringing dozens of new titles to the streaming platform and generating plenty of conversation on social media. The new sub-channel launched Tuesday on the service in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Europe. In Singapore, meanwhile, Disney+ with Star also launched Tuesday, making it the first market where Disney+ has launched with the new Star offering.

Unlike the general Disney+ streaming catalogue, which is catered towards family-friendly content, Star offers a wider range of content that otherwise wouldn’t be available on the platform. That "grownup" content includes more mature R-rated films, TV shows from FX, and other titles that don’t fit under the family-friendly label. Some titles includes Family Guy, How I Met Your Mother, Grey's Anatomy, Deadpool 2, and numerous others.

A PSA (Parent Service Announcement) from Stewie Griffin: #DisneyPlusStar is streaming tomorrow in select international countries with parental controls. Titles vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/moXIjEmGkV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 23, 2021

As the new sub-channel debuted, many subscribers took to social media to react to the new content available to stream, with many subscribers in the U.S. lamenting over the fact that Star is not launching in the U.S., where such titles are available for streaming on other services. Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Disney+ Star.