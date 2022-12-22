'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Movie With Jim Carrey Is Streaming: Where to Watch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Christmas season is not complete without a visit from the Grinch. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey, is available to stream on HBO Max for Christmas 2022. The film was directed by Ron Howard and was the first live-action, feature-length adaptation of a Seuss story. The beloved book was published in 1957.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas hit theaters in November 2000 and stars Carrey as The Grinch. Thanks in part to the intricate make-up Carrey wore to bring the all-green character to life, the movie won the Oscar for Best Makeup. The movie was also nominated for the Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design Oscars. Although How the Grinch Stole Christmas was not a big hit with critics, audiences rushed to see it. It grossed $345 million and was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2000. It is still the third-highest-grossing holiday movie of all time, behind only 2018's animated The Grinch and Home Alone.

This year, Peacock is home to the first adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the iconic 1966 TV special directed by Chuck Jones and Ben Washam. That version of the story was narrated by Boris Karloff, who also voiced the Grinch, and has become a perennial holiday classic. The 1966 special is only available on Peacock with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $4.99 per month. Peacock Premium Plus, which includes almost everything on Peacock without ads, costs $9.99 per month.

In 2018, Universal Pictures adapted The Grinch again, enlisting its animation studio Illumination to produce the film. It was directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing The Grinch. The movie was a box office smash, grossing $511 million worldwide, proving that audiences still love watching the Grinch's heart grow three sizes. The Grinch is not available to stream with a subscription this year, but is available to rent on VOD platforms. Cable and satellite subscribers can also stream the movie on FXNOW.

Surprisingly, although The Grinch was a huge hit, Universal never put a sequel into development. Illumination isn't against making sequels, as the studio has produced the Despicable Me franchise, which includes three main movies and two Minions movies. After The Grinch, Illumination returned to theaters with The Secret Life of Pets 2 in 2019, Sing 2 in 2021, and Minions: The Rise of Gru earlier this year. The studio is also working on The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will open on April 7, and Despicable Me 4, which opens on July 4, 2023. Migration will hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2023.