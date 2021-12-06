Insane Death-Filled Horror Movie Is One of Netflix’s Most-Watched This Week

Sometimes Netflix‘s algorithm is inexplicable, and a recent addition to their Top 10 chart is a prime example. Netflix users have evidently been in the mood for horror lately, and the 2011 movie Final Destination 5 is currently sitting at no. 5 on the movie charts this week. Could this renewed interest in the dormant franchise further the development in a sixth installment?

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Final Destination films always follow a group of people who somehow cheat death before they slowly realize that death will always win out. They go on to die in increasingly insane and violent ways. Final Destination 5 features the survivors of a historic bridge collapse and stars Nicholas D’Agosto and Emma Bell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Final Destination 5 was fairly well-reviewed for a slasher film, sitting at 62% from critics and 52% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also a moderate hit, earning $157 million at the international box office.

The enduring and twisted appeal of the Final Destination franchise is the endlessly inventive ways that people die onscreen, and director Steve Quale took that task seriously. “I feel that the more horrific they are – unexpected, yet believable and shocking, like ‘Oh, my God! I can really see that happening to somebody.’ The better I thought they would be and the suspense too as well,” Quale told Collider. “It’s not just about showing the horrific deaths. It’s build-up. What’s going to happen? How are they going to die and when you finally see it and you care about the characters, then it becomes that much more important when they die, because suddenly you feel for somebody, as opposed to some character you don’t have any interest in, and then they get killed in some gruesome, spectacular way. That’s not as impressive as you really caring about this character, and this poor person gets killed. But there’s plenty of innovative ways in ending people’s lives.”