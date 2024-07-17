Here's When 'Fire Country' Season 1 Will Drop on Netflix

While Fire Country Season 3's premiere date was just announced, Season 1 will be coming soon to Netflix. According to TVLine, the freshman season of the CBS hit will drop on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 1, just over two months ahead of the third season premiere on Friday, Oct. 18. The first two seasons are also streaming on Paramount+, and it's unknown if Season 2 will be coming to Netflix.

Fire Country is the latest series to be streaming on Netflix. Last year, the first six seasons of S.W.A.T. were made available, while select seasons of NCIS are also streaming. The first season of Fire Country on Netflix should give the show a little more of a boost before Season 3 premieres and will definitely make fans want to binge-watch Season 2 elsewhere.

After premiering in October 2022, Fire Country became an instant hit. Starring and created by Max Thieriot, the series follows a young convict with a troubled past volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program, where inmates are firefighters assisting the California Department of Forestry and Fire Department in his own hometown.

(Photo: "Backfire" – The station 42 and Three Rock crews are called to a backfire started by a private firefighting company to protect a high-end winery but instead threatens to grow out of control, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode directed by series star Max Thieriot. Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. - Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Meanwhile, Fire Country was renewed for Season 3 less than a month after Season 2 premiered. The season finale ended on a few cliffhangers that should be resolved when Season 3 finally premieres, and the wait will be worth it. The show will also once again be sandwiched between twice-saved S.W.A.T. and the final batch of Blue Bloods episodes this fall. It's likely that Netflix will be bringing in new fans, and they don't know what they will be getting themselves into.

As for whether Season 2 will ever be coming to Netflix, there's a good chance it will, but it might take some time. At the very least, both seasons are available to stream on Paramount+, so it's not like Season 2 isn't available at all. Fans who watch on Netflix will just be wanting more after they watch the first 22 episodes and will be disappointed to know that the next season isn't available. Season 2 should be releasing on the streamer at a later date, so viewers will just have to wait.

Fire Country Season 1 drops on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 1. Don't miss the Season 3 premiere on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS.