‘Helluva Boss’ Star Promises ‘No Limits’ in Seasons 3 and 4 Despite Prime Video Deal

Vivienne Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel spinoff Helluva Boss is coming to Prime Video for its third and fourth seasons, but fans don’t need to worry that the animated musical series will be “watered down” for the corporate environment.

Addressing Medrano’s first-look deal with the Amazon streamer, inked back in April, series co-writer and actor Brandon Rogers, who voices main character Blitzo, promised fans that Helluva Boss will maintain the creative freedom it has been allowed on YouTube, teasing that there are “no limits.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a one of a kind deal…I don’t know what witchcraft Viv pulled to get that contract signed, but somehow Amazon agreed to hands off the project. They’re not gonna touch it,” Rogers recently told Courtney Miller on URL, via the SmoshAlike YouTube channel, adding that they “get more to make it with.”

While Rogers noted that “shows that are on TV have to follow a certain, you know, they have to be a certain length, or they can only have so many actors in it, in each episode,” he said Prime Video is giving the Helluva Boss team “no limits. So the episodes can be as long or as short as they need to be, with however many characters or locations.”

Serving as a spinoff to Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss premiered with a pilot on YouTube back in 2019. The series centers around Rogers’ Blitzo and his Hell-based assassination agency known as I.M.P. Following Hazbin Hotel’s move to Prime Video last year, Helluva Boss is set to follow, with the first two seasons set to be made available on the streaming platform this fall. Prime also picked the show up for two additional seasons, Season 3 and 4, which will have an exclusive window on Prime Video before making their way to YouTube.

Although Rogers acknowledged that it’s not uncommon for shows to “lose that flavor or become watered down with corporate wants and needs” when they move to “that next level,” he said that both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss are “protected from, you know, that executive infestation of, I don’t know, appropriateness or whatever they water it down with.”

When news of Helluva Boss’ move to Prime Video was announced, Medrano said in a statement, “am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on Hazbin Hotel and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand The Hellaverse by embracing Helluva Boss. I’m SO excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It’s a dream come true to be able to tell these stories and I truly can’t wait for you to see what we have planned!”

Along with Rogers, the Helluva Boss voice cast features Richard Horvitz, Vivian Williams, Erica Lindbeck, and Bryce Pinkham. Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Cristina Vee, Georgie Leahy, Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis.