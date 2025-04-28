‘Helluva Boss’ Season 3: When Is It Coming Out?

Fans won’t be venturing back to the Hellaverse to catch up with Blitz and his Hell-based assassination agency known as I.M.P. quite yet.

Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel spinoff Helluva Boss wrapped its second season back in December 2024, but it seems the wait for the 15-episode Season 3 could be a bit longer.

The upcoming season of the animated series has been in production since March 2023, but “it will be quite a wait before” Season 3 premieres, Medrano revealed on Bluesky ahead of the Season 2 finale. At the time, Medrano said “shorts will still be releasing during the wait! So you aren’t looking at no new ‘Helluva’ content! Lots still to come!”

Helluva Boss is set in Hell and centers around Blitzo, a classic demon Imp who attempts to run a startup assassination business in Hell called I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals). The series premiered on YouTube back in 2019, with the seven-episode debut season concluding in October 2020. Season 2, consisting of 12 episodes, premiered more than a year later in June 2022 and aired its finale this past December.

Although the first two seasons had inconsistent upload schedules, with months passing before new releases, Medrano explained that the Helluva Boss team “decided it’s really best for the show to have closer releases of episodes so we want to commit to a more traditional release.”

“We are already hard at work on season three though and making great time! But it’s another massive season (15) and we just want to do right by it, the story, and you all,” Medrano said. “So even though it will be a while until the new season begins, it will be bigger and better and I am so excited for everything we have in store and I really think the wait will serve the flow of the story and everyone’s excitement episode to episode.”

While fans will seemingly have a bit of a wait before new episodes of Helluva Boss release, they can rest easy knowing that once Season 3 does premiere, the series is already guaranteed another season. Prime Video announced Friday that it has struck a deal with Medrano to bring Helluva Boss to the platform, with the first two seasons set to begin streaming on Prime Video alongside Hazbin Hotel in the fall. The streamer also picked up the show for Seasons 3 and 4, which do not yet have premiere dates. The upcoming seasons will have an exclusive window on the streamer before joining YouTube.