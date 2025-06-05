Major YouTube Show to Premiere New Episodes on Prime Video First

After being a YouTube-exclusive series throughout its first two seasons, Vivienne Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel spinoff Helluva Boss is undergoing a major change for Seasons 3 and 4.

The animated series, which premiered on YouTube back in 2019 and centers around Blitz and his Hell-based assassination agency known as I.M.P., has been greenlit for two additional seasons under a “first-of-its-kind” deal with Prime Video that will see new episodes airing on the Amazon-owned streamer before they make their way to YouTube.

“I am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on Hazbin Hotel and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand The Hellaverse by embracing Helluva Boss,” Medrano said. “I’m SO excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It’s a dream come true to be able to tell these stories and I truly can’t wait for you to see what we have planned!”

As part of the deal, Helluva Boss’ first two seasons will continue to stream on YouTube and also begin streaming on Prime in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in the fall. However, there will be a bit of a change for Seasons 3 and 4, with new episodes having an exclusive first window on Prime Video before later joining YouTube. It’s unclear how long Prime’s exclusive window will be for each episode.

Vivienne Medrano’s indie animated series Helluva Boss will air new episodes on Prime Video before they join YouTube.Set in the same Hellaverse universe as Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel, which also made the move to Prime Video, Helluva Boss centers around Blitzo, a classic demon Imp who attempts to run a startup assassination business in Hell called I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals). Per the show’s synopsis, “Alongside his equally chaotic ragtag crew – Moxxie, a by-the-books marksman; Millie, a fiery and skilled assassin; and Loona, their snarky, hellbound receptionist – Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing their work with personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent and darkly comedic situations.”

The voice cast includes Brandon Rogers, Richard Horvitz, Vivian Williams, Erica Lindbeck, and Bryce Pinkham. Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Cristina Vee, Georgie Leahy, Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis also feature in the show, which Medrano, who also signed a first-look deal with Prime, created and executive produces with Tom Murray.

Helluva Boss Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on YouTube now. Season 3 doesn’t yet have a premiere date at Prime Video, where all episodes of Hazbin Hotel are also available to stream.