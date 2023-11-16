'Helluva Boss' Season 2: Where to Watch All the Episodes

The 'Hazbin Hotel' spinoff is currently in the middle of its second season, with Season 3 confirmed to be in the works.

As fans of adult animated comedies prepare for the upcoming premiere of Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel Season 1, they can binge their way through the show's spinoff, Helluva Boss. With two seasons under its belt, and with confirmation coming in March that a third season is on the way, find out how you can watch the second season of Helluva Boss.

The series, which debuted in October 2020l, is set in Hell and follows the misadventures of the employees of I.M.P. The series largely centers around "Blitzo (the 'o' is silent) as he attempts to run a startup killing company in a very competitive market, along with his weapons specialist Moxxie, his powerhouse Millie, and his receptionist hellhound Loona. With the help of an ancient book obtained by one of the princes of Hell, they manage to make their work possible and together they attempt to survive each other while trying to keep their business afloat."

Helluva Boss dropped its pilot episode via Vivziepop's YouTube channel in November 2019 before writing production for more episodes began in December 2019 with eight episodes ordered. The first of those episodes premiered in October 2020 on Vivziepop's YouTube channel, with the final episode of the season dropping in June 2023. Season 2 debuted the following month, and like all previous episodes the show, including the pilot, it is available to watch exclusively via Vivziepop's YouTube channel. You can browse through the complete Helluva Boss library and watch the show in full by clicking here.

Helluva Boss' voice cast includes Brandon Rogers as Blitzo, Richard Horvitz as Moxxie and Crimson, Vivian Nixon as Millie, Erica Lindbeck as Loona, and Bryce Pinkham as Stolas. The recurring cast includes Barrett Wilbert Weed as Octavia, Norman Reedus (season 1) as Striker, James Monroe Iglehart as Vortex and Asmodeus "Ozzie," and Alex Brightman as Fizzarolli "Fizz" and "Robo Fizz." Guests on the show to-date have been Mara Wilson, Jonathan Freeman, Michael Cusack, Cristina Vee, Kesha, and more.

Helluva Boss is a spinoff of Hazbin Hotel, a series that follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she attempts to rehabilitate demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. That show premiered with a pilot episode in October 2019 and was later acquired by A24 in 2020. Prime Video picked the series up for a two-season order in September of this year, with the eight-episode debut season set to premiere in January.