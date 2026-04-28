Hit Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Franchise Officially Returning, First Look Revealed

Enola Holmes is back.

Millie Bobby Brown’s hit Netflix franchise is officially returning with a third movie, and the streamer has released a first look.

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In Enola Holmes 3, premiering on July 1, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Enola Holmes 3. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix ©2026.

Brown, of course, will reprise her role as the titular detective and younger sibling of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. The cast also includes Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Himesh Patel, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. It was announced in April 2025 that production on Enola Holmes 3 had started in the UK, with everyone reprising their roles from the previous movies.

The Stranger Things star told Netflix Tudum that Enola is stepping into a version of herself that “feels much more defined but still evolving. She’s built something for herself, which is amazing, but she’s also questioning what she wants next. I think that’s something so many people can relate to. There’s this pressure of, ‘Ok, I’ve achieved this… but who am I now?’”

Enola Holmes 3. (L to R) Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury and Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix ©2026.

“I’ve grown up alongside her, so exploring those themes felt really personal. It’s about balancing independence with love, ambition with vulnerability, and figuring out what parts of yourself you want to hold onto versus what you’re ready to let change,” Brown added. “That felt really honest to play.”

Enola Holmes 3 is directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, who also serves as an executive producer. Brown produces alongside Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes. The film marks Brown’s latest project at Netflix, and first one released following the end of Stranger Things in December. Aside from the Enola Holmes films, she also starred in The Electric State and Damsel at Netflix.

Enola Holmes 3. Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix ©2026.

Upcoming at the streamer, she will be starring in and producing the romantic comedy Just Picture It, directed by Lee Toland Krieger and written by Jesse Lasky. Along with Brown, the cast also includes Gabriel LaBelle, Anthony Keyvan, Amrit Kaur, Julian Dennison, Brec Bassinger, Idina Menzel, and Margo Martindale.

Watch the first two Enola Holmes films now on Netflix. Enola Holmes 3 will finally drop on July 1, only on Netflix. Fans can also prepare themselves for Enola Holmes 3 by streaming other projects of Brown’s on Netflix, because she has a lot.