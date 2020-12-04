HBO Max: Roku Users Can Watch Every 2021 Theatrical Movie Release With This Trick

✖

Roku devices still may be unable to stream WarnerMedia's recently launched streaming service HBO Max, but that doesn't mean that movie lovers have to miss out on the massive slate of content coming in 2021. The two companies have been locked in negotiations for months and Thursday's announcement that Warner Bros. would be releasing all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day as theaters left many Roku streamers lamenting that they would be left out on what has been dubbed a "seismic" move by some box-office analysts. The 2021 movie slate includes a number of big-name and highly-anticipated films that would otherwise be blockbusters, including Dune, The Suicide Squad, Matrix 4, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Godzilla vs. Kong, among many others.

While there is still no timetable as to when Roku and WarnerMedia could reach a deal, all hope is not lost for Roku users. In fact, some workarounds will allow Roku users to stream HBO Max, and Warner Bros.' upcoming films, with ease, meaning they won't have to miss out on the excitement. They will even be able to stream Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to debut on the streaming service on Christmas Day.

The first method involves the use of Apple's AirPlay 2 app or its HomeKit app, which Roku made available on select devices – Roku Ultra, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, the Roku Streambar and the Roku Smart Soundbar – in November. The apps allow users to "cast" media from an iPhone, iPad or other Apple device onto the Roku. To do so, you must first connect your iOS device to the same Wi-Fi network as your AirPlay 2-compatible device and then make sure AirPlay is enabled. You can then open the HBO Max app on your iOS device and start playing a video. Next, you will want to tap the screen and then tap the AirPlay icon in the upper right and choose the device that you want to AirPlay to. You can find full, detailed instructions by clicking here.

Another workaround is to log into HBO Max on your laptop, smartphone, or tablet. To play the app on your TV, you will need to connect an HDMI cable (male to male) from your computer to your TV. Vareity notes that there are a few downsides to this, including that to launch a title and control playback, you will have to do that from the screen of the device connected to the TV.

HBO Max launched in May of this year. It costs $14.99 per month. Although the service previously offered a seven-day free trial, it has since terminated that offer.