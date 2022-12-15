HBO Max Removing Two Major Sitcom Revivals

HBO Max is giving subscribers a few fewer reasons to laugh. Amid continued reports of a bit of a reshuffling of the streaming service's library as WarnerMedia-Discovery undertakes a "broader financial review" of the streaming service's slate, two beloved sitcom revivals are getting the boot. It was confirmed Thursday that both Head of the Class and The Garcias are being removed from HBO Max, joining a growing list of titles – Westworld, The Nevers, Raised By Wolves, and more – to depart the streaming library.

Premiering on HBO Max in 2021, Head of the Class is a revival of the ABC sitcom of the same name, which originally aired from 1986 through 1991. Developed by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, the show follows a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge, teacher Alicia Gomez, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. The series starred Isabella Gomez, Dior Goodjohn, Gavin Lewis, Adrian Matthew Escalona, Brandon Sever, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jorge Diaz, and Katie Beth Hall.

The Garcias, meanwhile, premiered as an HBO Max original in April of this year. Developed by Jeff Valdez, and serving as a reboot of the Nickelodeon series of the same name that initially aired on the network from 2000 to 2004, the series centers around a family based in San Antonio, Texas as they gather for a summer vacation in their fancy beach house in Mexico. The series is developed by Jeff Valdez with a cast that includes Ada Maris, Carlos Lacámara, Alvin Alvarez, Bobby Gonzalez, Nitzia Chama, and Maeve Garay, among others.

Both Head of the Class and The Garcias have been staple sitcom viewing options on HBO Max. However, their futures on the platform are about to come to an end. HBO confirmed Thursday that the two series will be "coming off of the HBO Max service in the coming days" along with Westworld, The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, FBOY Island, Legendary, Finding Magic Mike, and The Time Traveler's Wife. An exact date for their departures was not provided, but the company explained in a statement that "Warner Bros. Discovery continues to strategically assess how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content" and has decided to license certain HBO and HBO Max original programming to third party FAST services to be part of a packaged offering which will drive new, expanded audiences for these series."

Other series are also being affected by these financial moves. Gordita Chronicles, Love Life, Made for Love, and Minx are also departing sometime soon, with HBO Max sharing that it is "speaking with the studio partners about opportunities to further expand the reach of the shows, including but not limited to licensing the series to third party FAST platforms."