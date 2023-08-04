Max Delays Popular Series by 3 Months Just a Week Before Premiere Date

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Rap Sh!t Season 2. Just a week before the originally scheduled Aug. 10 premiere date, Max has delayed Issa Rae's hit comedy series' second season to Nov. 9. Rap Sh!t Season 2 will debut with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly leading up to the season finale on Dec. 21.



Max's decision to push the launch of the show's second season was reportedly due to two key reasons. First, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, delaying Season 2 until November will ensure the streamer has fresh content this fall even if writers and actors continue to strike. The decision to delay the premiere would also allow the show's stars and producers to promote the new season should the conflicts resolve and deals be struck between writers and actors and the unions and the media companies they're striking against. Currently, actors are barred from promoting projects from struck companies and writers can only carry out limited press opportunities.

Rap Shi!t follows estranged high school friends Shawna and Mia, "who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry," per the official synopsis. Season 2 will follow Shawna and Mia "as they come to a pivotal moment in their rap career, where they must decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry," per THR. The series stars Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, and Daniel Augustin.



The series is created and executive produced by Rae for Hoorae, with Syreeta Singleton serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Jim Kleverweis. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas for Quality Control Films, and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae Rae's Audio Everywhere Company.



Rap Sh!t is the latest summer series to be delayed. FX's Emma Corrin-starring series A Murder at the End of the World has been pushed from Aug. 29 to November. Meanwhile, both CBS and NBC have made changes to their fall schedules.