'Rap Sh!t' Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed at Max

Season 2 of the hit Max series Rap Sh!t is right around the corner. On Monday, the streaming service announced that the second season of the comedy series will premiere on Thursday, Aug. 10 with two episodes and will continue with one episode weekly leading up to the season finale on Thursday, Sept. 21. Max also released a teaser trailer to show what fans can expect from Rap Sh!t Season 2.

"Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group," the official synopsis states. "In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry."

The cast of Rap Sh!t includes Aida Osman (Shawna), KaMillion (Mia), Jonica Booth (Chastity), RJ Cyler (Lamont), and Daniel Augustin (Maurice). The series is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jim Kleverweis. Co-executive producers include hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls along with "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for HOORAE.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, Rae talked about when she came up with the idea of Rap Sh!t. "I came up with the show while we were doing season five [of Insecure], and it's always been gestating in my mind. I always wanted to do a show in the music world so I was like, 'What's a show that I want to watch right now that feels fun, of the moment, and that's a reflection of the culture right now?'" she said. "I saw these comments from a prominent producer about female rappers and how all they rap about is their vaginas, to say it euphemistically, and I thought that was so unfair. So I thought: let me start telling this story now." Osman, who is also a writer and comedian, has written for shows such as Big Mouth and Betty along with Rap Sh!t. KaMillion is a hip-hop artist who has written for artists such as Rihanna, Keke Palmer, Jordin Sparks and H.E.R.