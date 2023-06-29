Major Max Show Canceled in Wake of HR Investigation

The Other Two has been canceled at Max after three seasons. The comedy series exposed the ins and outs of the Hollywood industry. The Hollywood Reporter notes the cancelations comes amid staff complaints about creators and showrunners, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, during production. Others say there's no connection between the complaints and the show's cancelation. Either way, the June 29 episode will serve as the season 3 finale. Insiders allege Kelly and Schneider were reported to human resources due to their alleged toxic behavior in the writer's room. Such behaviors include Kelly allegedly verbally abusing writers and overworking crew – as well as claims that Schneider enabled his behavior.

As a result of the complaints, there was a reported formal investigation launched. During the investigation, Kelly and Schneider were banned from the set. The investigation concluded with Kelly and Schneider being formally cleared of wrongdoing. After, they were allowed to return to the set. Neither Kelly, Schneider, nor reps from Max commented publicly on the matter.

Insiders claimed the go displayed on the show was happening behind the scenes. "There's a lot of Chris and Sarah in the show…I think a lot of their frustration comes from not being on-camera," one person told THR. "These are two people who started off as improvisers. This is a show about people who are hungering for fame. Their friends and colleagues became well-known…It's a lot like the show." Another writer says the toxic work environment displayed on the show was art imitating life working on the show. "Other writers tell stories about The Other Two writers' rooms like other people tell ghost stories," the source claimed.

Regarding the cancelation, Kelly and Schneider released a joint statement, saying, "It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories. And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what's the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers, and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet."