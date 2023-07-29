One of Will Smith's Worst Movies Comes to Max in August

As Will Smith's career still sits in limbo in the wake of the 2022 Oscars incident where he slapped Chris Rock, another one of his less-flattering career moments is being put back into the spotlight. Smith's 1999 critical and commercial flop Wild Wild West is coming to Max. The sci-fi western sees Smith share the screen with Kevin Kline and Salma Hayek in an oddball blockbuster filled with thrills, gags and a giant mechanical spider.

While many '90s kids have a soft spot for Wild Wild West and Smith's accompanying song from the soundtrack— this writer included — critics and audiences have never been kind on the flick. Based on Rotten Tomatoes' calculations, only 16 percent of critics gave it positive reviews, with an average rating of 4.10 out of 10. Only 28% of the site's members given it positive feedback, with an average rating of 2.6 out of 5. Over on Metacritic, it only has a 38/100 score, though the fan score is slightly better at 6.7/10.

Over on Letterboxd, the social media platform where movie fans log their watches, it only has a 2.2/5 rating. It's safe to say, time has not helped people come around to the comedic western. Regardless, Max thought it would be worth adding to its catalog on Aug. 1. You can watch the trailer for Wild Wild West below and click here to see the full list of titles headed to Max (formerly known as HBO Max) in August 2023.

Wild Wild West Official Synopsis (via Warner Bros.)

"If you think special government agent James West is fast with a six-shooter, wait'll he lays a quip on you! Will Smith plays West, reuniting with Men in Black director Barry Sonnenfeld in an effects-loaded, shoot-from-the-lip spectacular. Kevin Kline plays inventor Artemus Gordon, teamed with West on a daring assignment: stop legless Dr. Arliss Loveless (Kenneth Branagh) and his diabolical plot for a Disunited States of America. Salma Hayek is mysterious adventuress Rita Escobar. And all manner of geared-up 1860s gadgets—from belt-buckle derringers to surprise-packed billiard balls to a walking, eight-story, steam-and-steel tarantula—help make Wild Wild West a Wow!"